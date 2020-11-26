Robert “Bobby” Gray Minton, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Iredell Health Systems.

He was born June 7, 1941, in Caldwell County, to the late Rhonda and Thelma Mae Johnson Minton. Bobby was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. He enjoyed washing and detailing cars and spending time working outdoors.

The Minton Family will be holding services for Mr. Minton at a later date.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Minton was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Christenbury and Judy Young, and a grandchild, Tosha Sweet.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Minton include his wife of 32 years, Gladys Louise Childers Minton; three children, Michael Lail (Angie), Kimberly Lail (Christopher Carlay), and Tammy Sweet (Bradley); sister, Marie Young (Allan); four grandchildren, Ashley Sweet, Erik Sweet, Matthew Sweet, and Kalia Sweet; eight great-grandchildren, Heaven Parsons, Kianaa Lytton, Zyniah Parsons, Dustin Sweet, Ashlayia Sweet, Jordan Sweet, Piper Mclaury, and Madlyn Sweet; and a niece, Penny Mchinnis.

