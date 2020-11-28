Bobby Dyson, 83, of Stony Point, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Bobby was born January 23, 1937, in Alexander County, the son of the late Odell Dyson and Eunice “Polly” Combs Dyson.

In his earlier years, he was the owner and operator of Bob’s Exxon in Stony Point. He later worked in car sales at Bell & Howard and also as service manager at Schronce Ford, where he retired, and then worked part-time at Statesville Auto Auction.

He was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. He loved his family-wife, children, and grandchildren. He strived daily to put his family first and was a devoted Christian, one that enjoyed reading the Bible. Bobby loved sports, especially the sports that his grandchildren were participating in.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Ann Hammer Dyson of the home; his daughters, Kim Rape (Butch) of Statesville, and Alicia Smith of Taylorsville; his son, Rodney Dyson (Melissa) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Kassidy Phinney, Kenzi Smith, Kade Smith, Kelbi Anna Smith, Noah Deane, Paxton Rae Dyson, and Jonah Deane; his sister, Deanie Beach (Clyde) of Stony Point; his brother, Randy Dyson (Marie) of Stony Point; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special friends at Stony Point Citgo.

A drive-in-service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Unity Christian Church. Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Bobby Dyson may be made to: Unity Christian Church Building Fund, c/o Linda Munday, 795 Old Charlotte Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Dyson Family.