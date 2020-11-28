David Bryan Walker, 60, of Hickory, passed away November 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1960, in Haywood County, to the late William Edward Walker and Esther Elizabeth Black White who survives.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his two brothers, Randy Edward Walker and William Harold Walker; and a sister, Gloria Elizabeth Waugh.

A private graveside service will be conducted due to Covid 19 restrictions. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 31 1st Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602.

