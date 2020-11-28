Estelle Jenkins Rogers, 86, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Estelle was born January 9, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Grace Edna Jenkins.

She had worked for Bell South Telephone Company for 35 years before retiring and was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church, where she loved her church and church family. She dearly loved her family-husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of over 69 years, Hal Luke Rogers of the home; her sons, Timothy L. Rogers (Tara) of Taylorsville, and David Nelson (Lesha) of Mooresville; grandchildren, Catherine Nicole Bailey (Liam), Christopher L. Rogers (Katherine), Lauren Martinez (Kris), and Kelly Mitchell (Barrett); great-grandchildren, Christopher Luke Rogers, Rose Decker Rogers, Liam Thomas Bailey, Duke Kelly Martinez, and two on the way; aunt, Velva McLamb of Smithfield; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Carson Mosley will officiate. The public may come by Adams Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to sign the register book for Mrs. Rogers.

Memorials may be made to: Three Forks Baptist Church Building Fund or the N.C. Baptist Children’s Home.

