Jimmy Clifford McCurdy, 79, of Charlotte, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born November 28, 1941, in Alexander County, to the late Clifford and Hazel Miller McCurdy.

Mr. McCurdy will Lie-in-State on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, December 2, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, Dec 3, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate.

Mr. McCurdy was of the Methodist faith. He worked as a safety technician at Energy Solutions at the Oakridge Nuclear Plant. He was very active during his life, he retired from the Alexander County School system, was a volunteer at the Taylorsville Fire Department, a member of the Lions Club, Taylorsville Jaycee’s, Corporal McCurdy as a Civil War Reenactor in the North Carolina 6th Regiment, and coached Little League ball.

Mr. McCurdy was a graduate of Appalachian State University where he was Yosef and played and lettered on the ASU soccer team. Jimmy later earned his Master’s Degree at North Carolina A&T.

Along with his parents, Mr. McCurdy was preceded in death by his niece, Lisa Foshee, and a nephew, Kirk Foshee.

Mr. McCurdy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Lynne Lawing; daughters, Vickie Jolly (Vince), and Mitzie McCurdy; son, Clifford McCurdy and fiancée Jodi Smith; a sister, Barbara Foshee and significate other Hubert Laumen; two granddaughters, Reagan and Maggie Jolly; four beloved cats; and numerous special friends.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Hunley @ 1250 Supply Street, Charleston, SC 29405; American Diabetes Association @ 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or the Alexander County Animal Shelter @ 116 Waggin Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, where condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.