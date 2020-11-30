Bethlehem Star Lighting changed to virtual event

The Bethlehem Star Lighting program scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, has been changed to a virtual online program. (This change comes after an earlier announcement that the evening would be a drive-thru event.) After speaking with the law enforcement and health department representatives, recognizing the ever-increasing numbers of COVID infections, and hearing the Governor’s new mandates, the Star Lighting Committee feels it most safe and responsible to do the Star Lighting program for 2020 online.

The virtual Star Program will be posted on the Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church Facebook page on the church website at www.mtpisgahelca.org by 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5. The Committee members feel it is most responsible to err on the side of caution for youth and adults who were staffing the scenes and other support groups such as Scouts, law enforcement, and fire department personnel.

The committee still offers the special appeal for funds to help the families of flood victims and those who have lost homes. Givers are invited to go to the Mt. Pisgah webpage at www.mtpisgahelca.org to give online. Please put “Flood Relief” on the memo line.

Pastor Mike Stone, a leader of the Bethlehem Star Committee, praised the cooperative spirit, flexibility, and creativity of participating churches, groups, and individuals to plan this event. Unfortunately, the rise in COVID issues forced the Star Committee to err on the side of safety in canceling this event for 2020. The committee will plan a special event on Saturday, December 4, 2021.