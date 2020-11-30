Wanted local gang member arrested

A man from Taylorsville who is a known gang member and was wanted in multiple counties, was arrested last weekend by authorities.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that on Saturday, November 21, 2020, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Sergeant L. J. Hayes, and Deputy E. Settle with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team, stopped a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 115 at the intersection of Scotts Creek Road for a traffic violation.

While speaking to the driver of the car, Jason Todd Mullen, age 35 of Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville, the deputies learned he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and the lawmen received consent to search the vehicle.

After searching the car, they located a concealed weapon, over one ounce of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia commonly seen with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

While working on the arrest paperwork, it was determined Mullen had an outstanding arrest warrant from Lincoln County for Possession with Intent to Sale/Deliver Methamphetamine, Habitual Felon, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was also entered as wanted by Cleveland County authorities for Felony Breaking and Entering.

Mullen was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession, Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transport, Felony Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Maintain a Vehicle for the Sale of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Driving While License Revoked.

Mullen appeared before Magistrate J. Hollar who issued a $350,000.00 secured bond on his Iredell charges. Magistrate Hollar also issued bonds on the outstanding arrest warrants in the amount of $55,000.00 secured bond, bringing his total bond to $405,000 secured.

Sheriff Campbell noted that Mullen has the following criminal history: Felony Breaking and Entering, Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Four Counts of Felony Break or Enter Motor Vehicle, DWI Level 2, Two Counts of Driving While License Revoked, Misdemeanor Assault, Misdemeanor Defrauding an Alcohol Screening Device, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property, Two Counts of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, Felony Escape Local Jail, Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Campbell said Mullen is a Bound For Glory Gang member, verified by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Mullen is currently on probation for: Escape from Jail by a Felon and Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.