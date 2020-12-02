COVID-19 update: 19 dead

The Alexander County Health Department has reported that 123 people are in quarantine with COVID-19, with a cumulative total of 1,611 confirmed cases. Currently, there are 25 people in the hospital. Sadly, there have been 19 deaths associated with COVID-19. Of the 1,611 total cases, 1,444 people have recovered. Local updates will be provided as often as possible, but it is a time-consuming process; therefore, state numbers will be shared at times.

Protect yourself and others by continuing to practice the 3 W’s: wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands often.