HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LOCAL OFFICE in Taylorsville looking for assistance on mailings on Microsoft Word. Call 828-850-3308.

ADVANTAGE NONWOVENS has several full-time positions available: -General Labor positions, -Warehouse/Delivery Driver (MUST HAVE CLEAN DRIVING RECORD) -General Machinery & maintenance knowledge is a PLUS. -Training will be provided. Call (828) 635-6323.