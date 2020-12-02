LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Wayne Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of November, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WALKER

417 Florence Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frederick Lee Fitzwater, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2020.

MICHAEL DYLAN McCAULEY

1033 Kirby Lackey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING FOR DECEMBER 7, 2020

Notice is hereby given that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold their December 7, 2020, regularly scheduled meeting at the CVCC /Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Boulevard, Taylorsville, NC 28681 at 6:00 pm in Room 103. Due to mass gathering and social distancing requirements, the public is encouraged to tune in to B86 Apple City Broadcasting/WACB 860 AM for a live broadcast. Commissioners’ Meetings are also available for public viewing on the following:

• Alexander County webpage – https://alexandercountync.gov/commissioners/

• Alexander County Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/alexandercounty/

• Government Channel – Spectrum Channel 192

• YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/alexandercountync

Executive Order 169 exempts government operations from the indoor mass gatherings restrictions; however, in an effort to ensure the health and safety of everyone, we will continue to limit attendance to 25 on a first-come first-serve basis. Face coverings are also required.

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for December 7, 2020, to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on December 7th be read aloud during the meeting.

For more information, please contact Jamie Starnes, Clerk to the Board, at (828)632-9332 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on January 15, 2021, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On December 14, 2020, at 5:30 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-4

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 6pm Room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Rezoning Case #20-4.

Rezoning Application #20-4 for 3 parcels of land (approximately 2.3 acres total) owned by Stephen Tyler Brown (Specifically Tax PIN# 3716515582, 3716517562, 3716518582). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-5

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at 6pm Room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-5.

Rezoning Application #20-5 for 2 parcels of land (approximately .482 acres total) owned by Essie Isom (Specifically Tax PIN# 3756272953, 3756273847). The applicant, Jennifer Combs, is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

19 CvD 473

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

BILLY MUNDY, a/k/a BILLY MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILLY MUNDY, JAMES MUNDY, a/k/a JAMES MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES MUNDY, BETTY REED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BETTY REED, MAVIS CARSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAVIS CARSON, DONNA JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONNA JOLLY, MELISSA BYRD, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELISSA BYRD, DEBBIE TEAGUE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBBIE TEAGUE, JANIE KELLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANIE KELLER, GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF J. N. DANIELS, ELLEN MORGAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELLEN MORGAN, WHITNEY DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WHITNEY DANIELS, CHASITY HEFNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHASITY HEFNER, MARK DANIELS, a/k/a WENDELL MARK DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK DANIELS, ANGELIA LAWS, a/k/a ANGELIA LAW, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELIA LAWS, LOUIS WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LOUIS WATSON, MARLENE WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARLENE WATSON, MARTHA SCHRONCE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA SCHRONCE, RACHEL CLONTZ, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RACHEL CLONTZ, WAYNE MITCHELL, a/k/a JOHN

WAYNE MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE MITCHELL, STEVE E. MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE E. MITCHELL, ROSA JOHNSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSA JOHNSON, RICKY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY LAFON, BRENDA CONNOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA CONNOLLY, DANNY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY LAFON, ROBERT LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT LAFON, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, SHARON Y. DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON Y. DANIELS, AMY RENEE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMY RENEE DANIELS, CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, CONNIE D. AGEE, Executor, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. BILLY MUNDY, a/k/a BILLY MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILLY MUNDY, JAMES MUNDY, a/k/a JAMES MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES MUNDY, BETTY REED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BETTY REED, MAVIS CARSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAVIS CARSON, DONNA JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONNA JOLLY, MELISSA BYRD, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELISSA BYRD, DEBBIE TEAGUE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBBIE TEAGUE, JANIE KELLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANIE KELLER, GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF J. N. DANIELS, ELLEN MORGAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELLEN MORGAN, WHITNEY DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WHITNEY DANIELS, CHASITY HEFNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHASITY HEFNER, MARK DANIELS, a/k/a WENDELL MARK DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK DANIELS, ANGELIA LAWS, a/k/a ANGELIA LAW, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELIA LAWS, LOUIS WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LOUIS WATSON, MARLENE WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARLENE WATSON, MARTHA SCHRONCE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA SCHRONCE, RACHEL CLONTZ, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RACHEL CLONTZ, WAYNE MITCHELL, a/k/a JOHN WAYNE MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE MITCHELL, STEVE E. MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE E. MITCHELL, ROSA JOHNSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSA JOHNSON, RICKY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY LAFON, BRENDA CONNOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA CONNOLLY, DANNY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY LAFON, ROBERT LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT LAFON, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, SHARON Y. DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON Y. DANIELS, AMY RENEE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMY RENEE DANIELS, CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, CONNIE D. AGEE, Executor, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the East right of way of 6th Street, S.W., the Northwest corner of Beulah Chapman, and runs thence with said street North 16° 21’ 49” East 171.92 feet to an existing iron; thence South 74° 55’ 09” East 162.96 feet to an existing iron in the line of Alexander County Hospital; thence with the Hospital line South 14° 49’ 37” West 61.69 feet to an existing iron; thence South 86° 14’ 38” East 8.57 feet to an iron; thence South 10° 47’ 29” West 127.28 feet to an existing iron, Beulah Chapman’s corner; thence with her line North 70° 16’ 07” West 185.62 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.7154 of an acre.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007476, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 107 6th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 5 day of November, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $65,484.00

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Keith Ballew, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of February, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2020.

ELIJAH JODANIEL BALLEW

3854 Germantown Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

administrator

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 20 CVS 229

TAMMY L. GLEISINGER, PLAINTIFF,

vs.

SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J.BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under SYABOL J. BUMGARNER, Deceased; NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER, Deceased; JAMES EDWARD BUMGARNER (Heir); and DANITA FRAZIER (Heir); and LENITA FRAZIER TREADWAY (Heir); and KRISTIE FRAZIER BROWN (Heir); and JACK T. FRAZIER, JR. (Heir); PAULINE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of PAULINE HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under PAULINE HERMAN, Deceased; and VERNON HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of VERNON HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by, through or under VERNON HERMAN, Deceased; and JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN, Deceased; and PHILLIP AUBREY KEEVER; and HELEN KEEVER; and ARTHUR LEE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of ARTHUR LEE HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through and under ARTHUR LEE HERMAN,

Deceased; and SARAH HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SARAH HERMAN together with all of their creditors, lienholders and any and all persons claiming by through or under SARAH HERMAN, Deceased; and CYNTHIA HERMAN HOLT (Heir); and MELISSA HERMAN BRAGG (Heir); and FOUNDATION TO FINISHES, LLC; and ROBERT LINCOLN HOLLOWAY, JR.; and ANGELA HOLLOWAY BREHM; and FIRSTBANK (Lienholder), DEFENDANTS.

To All Defendants: SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SYABOL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SYBIL J. BUMGARNER a/k/a SIBIL J. BUMGARNER, Deceased; NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of NORMA BUMGARNER FRAZIER, Deceased; PAULINE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of PAULINE HERMAN, Deceased; and VERNON HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of VERNON HERMAN, Deceased; and JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of JENNIE LORENE CHILDERS HERMAN, Deceased; and ARTHUR LEE HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of ARTHUR LEE HERMAN, Deceased; and SARAH HERMAN and all assignees, heirs at law and devisees of SARAH HERMAN, Deceased; and CYNTHIA HERMAN HOLT

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of relief being sought is as follows:

1. Declaratory Judgment pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 1-254 and Rule 57 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure;

2. Action to Quiet Title;

3. Reformation of the Herman Deed;

4. Reformation of the Life Estate Deed;

5. Reformation of the FTF Deed;

6. Reformation of the Holloway Deed;

7. Reformation of the Brehm Deed; and

8. Reformation of the Gleisinger Deed and Gleisinger Deed of Trust

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 30, 2020, said date being 40 days after November 18, 2020, the date of first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought in the Amended Complaint.

This the 12th day of November, 2020.

THE DEATON LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: Wesley L. Deaton

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

Telephone: (704) 489-2491

State Bar No. 25395

NOTICE

Dear Potential Creditor,

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of SANDRA HART AUSTIN, deceased of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 13th day of September, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 12th day of February, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This 11th day of November, 2020.

Jaylyne Wasmund, Personal Representative,

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate,

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V,

PO Box 1136,

Taylorsville, NC 28681

RE: Estate of SANDRA HART AUSTIN

