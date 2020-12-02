Rosie Best Honeycutt departed her earthly life on December 2nd, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born March 14, 1929, she was the daughter of Louis and Ivandia Benfield Best and one of six children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Raymond, Rudolph, Katherine, Elsie, and Marie; as well as her husband, James T Honeycutt.

Survivors include her children, Ronald Honeycutt Sr. (Linda), Melissa Honeycutt, James Honeycutt (Beth), and Russell Honeycutt; five grandchildren, Ron Honeycutt Jr., Carrie Bubacz, Linda Hunter, Dustin Honeycutt, and Dylan Honeycutt; and six great-grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was employed for many years at West Alexander Middle School in the cafeteria.

The family will have a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice or the Bethlehem Baptist Church building fund.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Rosie Best Honeycutt and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.