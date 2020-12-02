Stanley “Stan” Malcolm Hubbard, 83, of Wilkesboro, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center.

Stan was born on February 1, 1937, in Gloucester County, New Jersey, the son of George M. Hubbard and Florence M. Van Dusen. He was a member of DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville.

Stan is survived by his wife, Betty Hoots Pugh of the home; daughter, Selena Brown of Purlear; step-sons, Randy Orr of Taylorsville, and Terry Jolly of Monroe, Georgia; sister, Susan M. Knowles of Pitman, New Jersey; and brother, Richard M. Hubbard of Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday December, 5, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes Chapel, 2109 Moravian Falls Rd., Moravian Falls, NC with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

