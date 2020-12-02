Timothy “Tim” Paul Hamby, 41, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Thursday, August 16, 1979, in Iredell County, to Hayden “Tim” Burke Hamby Jr. and Ruth Foster Hamby of Statesville.

In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Christina Lea Norton Hamby of the home; and a step-son, Jace Levi Fox of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at South River Baptist Church Cemetery. Tim will lie in state from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home.

