Betty “Sue” Burgess Childers, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at her residence, lovingly surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Mrs. Childers will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday, from noon until 1:00 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6. Dr. Carson Moseley and Associate Pastor Jimmy Parker will officiate.

She was born to the late David Lee and Ransom Deal Burgess on January 4, 1936, in Alexander County. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. Before retirement, Sue was employed by Schneider Mills, but will always be remembered as a wonderful homemaker and for her famous pound cakes. She loved to travel and had been all over the world and here at home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Childers; two brothers, Garfield and Roland Burgess; and three sisters, Iva Lee Teague, Rozella St. Clair, and Gussie St. Clair.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Craig Lane Childers and wife Debbie, Adam Lee Childers and wife Melissa, and Myrna Joy Childers; a brother, Max Burgess; four sisters, Florence St. Clair, Vivia Cline, Casino Bentley, and Vernell Sharpe; five grandchildren, Haley, Cameron (and wife Erin), Aaron, Leah, and Ethan, all of Taylorsville; a great-grandchild, Nala of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to the Gideons International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Carolina Caring – Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

