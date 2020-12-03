Harold Devon Bowman, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born June 25, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Clyde and Gladie Icenhour Bowman.

Mr. Bowman’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral service for Mr. Bowman will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A private burial will be conducted at Pinecrest Cemetery in Granite Falls.

Covid – 19 restrictions apply to all services.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Wanda Sue Bowman, and brother, Rex Bowman.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Bowman include a son, Darryl Bowman and wife Tammy of Conover; two grandsons, Cory Bowman and wife Ashley of Waynesville, and Dakota Bowman and wife Mariah of Newton; a sister, Faye Dyson of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Melvin and Judy Bolick of Bethlehem.

Mr. Bowman was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bingo, was an avid card player, enjoyed going to the beach, and doing anything outdoors. In his younger years, he also enjoyed playing golf.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring and Hospice House @ 3975 Robinson Rd Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.