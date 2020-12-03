Man charged with child rape

A local man has been charged with the rape of a child.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist on a search warrant being executed by the Homeland Security Investigations taskforce at a residence in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman. The search warrant stemmed from an investigation that began in another jurisdiction.

During the investigation, Jancovien Daquion Peterson, B/M, age 19 of Hickory, who was living at the residence, was charged with Felony Statutory Rape of a Child. He was arrested and transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. A first appearance on the charge was held Monday, November 30, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing with more charges possible, the Sheriff said.