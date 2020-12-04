Eddie Suddreth, 71, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at UNC Caldwell Health Care.

Eddie was born on December 23, 1948, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Charles Suddreth and Norh Pennell Suddreth.

He was a sawmiller and had worked for Childers Lumber Company and Sipe Lumber Company before retiring. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Mitchell Suddreth; two sons, Jimmy and Edward Suddreth; and a brother, Lewis Suddreth.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Etta Land (Ed) of Taylorsville; his brother, Charles Suddreth of Granite Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and his best friend, his dog, Samson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Adams will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Mountain Ridge Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Eddie Suddreth.