Eileen Oliver, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Frye Regional Hospital.

Eileen was born March 21, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late George and Eileen Doyle. She had worked in the restaurant industry.

She is survived by four children and no services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.