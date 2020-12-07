ACHS Assistant Principal Named



Mrs. Ashley Mayo will serve as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School effective Dec. 11, 2020, Alexander County Schools administrators announced Dec. 7.

Mrs. Mayo has been an educator for 10 years. She began her career with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools at Ardrey Kell High School before spending eight years as a science teacher in the Caldwell County School System. She has taught at South Caldwell, West Caldwell, and most recently Caldwell Early College High School as a science educator.

Mrs. Mayo has her bachelor’s degree in Biology from UNC Charlotte, a master’s degree in Biology from the University of West Alabama. She is currently attending Appalachian State University to receive her graduate certificate in School Leadership.

In addition to her classroom experience, Mrs. Mayo has written science curriculum, developed virtual courses, and has taught virtual science classes. She has participated in various school leadership roles throughout her career and was recently named the NC District 7 Outstanding Science Teacher in 2020. Mrs. Mayo resides in Hudson with her husband, Jeff.