Lois Teague Richey, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home.

Born on October 3, 1926, in Alexander County, Lois was a daughter of the late William Waitzel and Edna Childers Teague. Lois enjoyed gardening, canning, and working in her flowers. She also enjoyed sewing and baking.

Her most joyous times were spent with her family. She loved having her home filled with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime member at Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where she was a children’s Sunday School teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Boyd Richey; sisters, Pauline T. Setzer, Helen T. McCrary, Mildred T. Jackson, and Cecil T. Austin; brothers, Clifton and Carl Teague; grandson, Jonathan Paige; and great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Sills.

Survivors include her children, Norma R. Paige (Gary), Jimmy Richey (Mary Leigh), Matthew Richey (Libby), and Helen R. Watts, all of Taylorsville, and Shaneta R. Turpin of Hudson; her grandchildren, Elizabeth P. Jackson (Jeff), Tafy R. Sills (Matt), Travis Richey (Bessie), Shayla R. Nelson (Todd), Yvette R. Helms, Alyson R. Rector (W.J.), Heather W. Merrill (Joseph), Katrina W. Jones (Tod), and Betsy W. Moore (Jason); her great-grandchildren, Jessica Sills, Trevor and Jacob Richey, Kaylee and Kolson Nelson, Bryson and Brooklyn Helms, Wyatt and Waylon Rector, Zachary and Abby Merrill, Kaitlyn J. Schronce (Justin), and Peyton and Tanner Moore; and on the way, great-great-granddaughter, Saige Schronce. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lois will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A graveside celebration of Lois’ life will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, with Pastor Mark Morris officiating.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church at 580 Antioch Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

