December 09, 2020

FOR RENT

************

STORAGE SPACE

    For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

    NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

    1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At  828-632-9727.

************

    3 BR, 1.5 BA Mobile Home – Kitchen appliances, electric heat. $400 deposit, $450 per month. Call 828-632-5361.

 

  1. Hannah Kerley on November 8, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.

    • Editor on November 9, 2016 at 1:19 am

      We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.

  2. jourdan hammonds on March 20, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    when will it be updated again

    • Editor on March 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

      All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.

