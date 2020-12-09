Joan Bruce Toussaint, 73, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton.

She was born Sunday, October 5, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late Jesse Monroe Fox and Elva Elizabeth Bruce.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by a brother, James Larry Bruce, and a sister, Susan Auton.

Joan is survived by her partner of 25 years, Menzie R. Morrison of the home; two brothers, Dale Bruce and wife Tina of Hiddenite, and Robert Miller of Lenior; three half-brothers; two sisters, Carol Baker and husband Charles of Taylorsville, and Debra Lynn Fox Taylor of Monroe; two aunts, Johnsie Hartis, and Hilda and Howard Mayle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church. Rev. Zachary Deal will officiate. The body will lie in-state from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Justin Black, Richard Bruce, Corey and Casey Morrison, Jon Kerley, and Justin Crump.

Honorary Pallbearers include: Henry Bruce, Chris Bruce, Hunter Riddle, and Alex Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

