LEGAL NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2014 Chevy G3500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Monday January 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on January 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service Office Building on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Doug Gillispie

Director Public Services

dec16-20c

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on January 15, 2021 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding for an estimated amount of $53,648 (based on prior year funding) and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On December 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application.

dec9-20c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gene Edward Holland, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of December, 2020.

TERRI B. HOLLAND

2274 Old Conover Startown Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

dec30-20p

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc. will hold a public hearing for Alexander County via Facebook Live on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. This hearing will allow citizens to express views and proposals and allow citizen participation on substantive amendments to the Community Services Block Grant program funding proposal to be filed on January 15, 2021 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services (Economic and Family Services) pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401. For questions related to this hearing, please contact I-CARE, Inc. at 704-872-8141 or at [email protected]

dec16-20c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Benjamin W. Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

AMY W. FRONEBERGER

4617 21st St. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

dec30-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Wayne Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of November, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WALKER

417 Florence Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

dec23-20p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frederick Lee Fitzwater, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2020.

MICHAEL DYLAN McCAULEY

1033 Kirby Lackey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec23-20p

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

19 CvD 473

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

BILLY MUNDY, a/k/a BILLY MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILLY MUNDY, JAMES MUNDY, a/k/a JAMES MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES MUNDY, BETTY REED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BETTY REED, MAVIS CARSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAVIS CARSON, DONNA JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONNA JOLLY, MELISSA BYRD, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELISSA BYRD, DEBBIE TEAGUE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBBIE TEAGUE, JANIE KELLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANIE KELLER, GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF J. N. DANIELS, ELLEN MORGAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELLEN MORGAN, WHITNEY DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WHITNEY DANIELS, CHASITY HEFNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHASITY HEFNER, MARK DANIELS, a/k/a WENDELL MARK DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK DANIELS, ANGELIA LAWS, a/k/a ANGELIA LAW, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELIA LAWS, LOUIS WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LOUIS WATSON, MARLENE WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARLENE WATSON, MARTHA SCHRONCE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA SCHRONCE, RACHEL CLONTZ, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RACHEL CLONTZ, WAYNE MITCHELL, a/k/a JOHN

WAYNE MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE MITCHELL, STEVE E. MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE E. MITCHELL, ROSA JOHNSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSA JOHNSON, RICKY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY LAFON, BRENDA CONNOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA CONNOLLY, DANNY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY LAFON, ROBERT LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT LAFON, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, SHARON Y. DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON Y. DANIELS, AMY RENEE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMY RENEE DANIELS, CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, CONNIE D. AGEE, Executor, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. BILLY MUNDY, a/k/a BILLY MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BILLY MUNDY, JAMES MUNDY, a/k/a JAMES MUNDAY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES MUNDY, BETTY REED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BETTY REED, MAVIS CARSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MAVIS CARSON, DONNA JOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DONNA JOLLY, MELISSA BYRD, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELISSA BYRD, DEBBIE TEAGUE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBBIE TEAGUE, JANIE KELLER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANIE KELLER, GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GENE DANIELS, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF J. N. DANIELS, ELLEN MORGAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELLEN MORGAN, WHITNEY DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WHITNEY DANIELS, CHASITY HEFNER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHASITY HEFNER, MARK DANIELS, a/k/a WENDELL MARK DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK DANIELS, ANGELIA LAWS, a/k/a ANGELIA LAW, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANGELIA LAWS, LOUIS WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LOUIS WATSON, MARLENE WATSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARLENE WATSON, MARTHA SCHRONCE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA SCHRONCE, RACHEL CLONTZ, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RACHEL CLONTZ, WAYNE MITCHELL, a/k/a JOHN WAYNE MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE MITCHELL, STEVE E. MITCHELL, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF STEVE E. MITCHELL, ROSA JOHNSON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSA JOHNSON, RICKY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF RICKY LAFON, BRENDA CONNOLLY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA CONNOLLY, DANNY LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANNY LAFON, ROBERT LAFON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT LAFON, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, SHARON Y. DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON Y. DANIELS, AMY RENEE DANIELS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AMY RENEE DANIELS, CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CONNIE DANIELS AGEE, CONNIE D. AGEE, Executor, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the East right of way of 6th Street, S.W., the Northwest corner of Beulah Chapman, and runs thence with said street North 16° 21’ 49” East 171.92 feet to an existing iron; thence South 74° 55’ 09” East 162.96 feet to an existing iron in the line of Alexander County Hospital; thence with the Hospital line South 14° 49’ 37” West 61.69 feet to an existing iron; thence South 86° 14’ 38” East 8.57 feet to an iron; thence South 10° 47’ 29” West 127.28 feet to an existing iron, Beulah Chapman’s corner; thence with her line North 70° 16’ 07” West 185.62 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.7154 of an acre.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007476, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 107 6th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 5 day of November, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $65,484.00

dec9-20c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Keith Ballew, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of February, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2020.

ELIJAH JODANIEL BALLEW

3854 Germantown Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

administrator

dec16-20p