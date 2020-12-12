Margaret Hayes Griffith, 88, of Hiddenite, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mocksville Senior Living.

She was born Saturday, March 12, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Henry H. Hayes and Virginia Draughn Hayes.

Margaret is survived by two sons, Denny Eagle of Hiddenite, and Mike Eagle of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and a daughter, Carrie E. Ross of Mooresville.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Lambert will officiate. The body will lie in state from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.