Ronnie Dale Lowe, 57, of Moravian Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Wilkesboro after declining health for four years.

Ronnie was born February 27, 1963, in Iredell County, the son of John W. Lowe and Brenda B. Lowe Lowe.

He had worked for Comm-Scope in Catawba and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and won many trophies for dirt bike riding. He also loved to ride his street bike.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Amanda Jane Lowe of the home; two fur babies, Callie and Monkey; special friends, Bill Thornburg and Jerry Southers; and also special cousins and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

