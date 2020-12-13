Barbara “Joanne” Sharpe, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on May 18, 1944, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late Commodore Myers and Ruby Royal Sharpe. Before retirement, Joanne worked as a supervisor for Alexvale Furniture. She was a faithful member of Concord Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She was a faithful caregiver, enjoyed cooking, and loved being around kids. Joanne was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thomas “Jerry” Sharpe; and brothers, Butch and Charles Sharpe, and Van Myers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bobby Sharpe; grandson, Bailey Sharpe; brothers, Mark, Grover and Jerry Sharpe; sisters, Jane M. Williams, Mary Stout, Geraldine Icenhour, and Libby Miller; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Joanne will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 and Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley Daniels officiating. If you would like to remain in your vehicle, you can tune to 101.5 FM and listen to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Concord Baptist Church at 8044 Paul Payne Store Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

