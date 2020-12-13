Tanner Austyn Kitchings, 25, of Granite Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Tanner was born March 25, 1995, in Burke County, to Billy Ray Kitchings Jr. and Sharon Houston Kitchings. He worked as the grocery manager for Lowes Foods in Viewmont. Tanner loved wrestling and UFC, but most of all he loved his family and friends.

Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margie Houston; grandfather, Billy Kitchings Sr.; and MawMaw Frances Crouse.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Landon Kitchings; grandmother, Floy Kitchings; aunts, Cynthia Beard and husband Billy, Sheila Houston, Donna Hilton and Kenny McCray, and Jennifer Sitton and husband Stewart; and numerous cousins. Also surviving is a special friend and young lady that was always by his side, Hannah Maher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese with Mark Foy officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Tanner had a great love for cats, and the family request that memorials be sent to the Catawba County Humane Society at PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

