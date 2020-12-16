David Q. Williams, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

David was born on June 23, 1934, in Alexander County, the son of the late Willie D. and Etta Mae Childers Williams. David joined the United States Air Force and retired with 22 years of service. He later worked for the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Later in life, he enjoyed watching the NASCAR races, the Carolina Panthers, and Old Westerns.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine Santia Williams, and brothers, Bob, Lynn, Mack and Talmadge Williams.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Mike Williams and wife Kathy; daughters, Debbie Fox and husband Richard, and Catherine Williams; grandchildren, Jonathan Williams, and Ashley Reese and husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Anderson Reese; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Williams and wife Annette, Jerry Williams, Ronnie Williams, Jane Williams, Joann Williams, and Nancy Santia; sisters, Margaret Moose and Alice Crouch; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until 12 Noon. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Robinette officiating.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

