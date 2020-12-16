LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Horace McCall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before March 16, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

Jane Mebane McCall

Executor

312 Lake Forest Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jason White

Attorney for the Estate

SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

jan6-21c

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

19 JT 42

State of North Carolina

County of Alexander

IN THE MATTER OF: M.A., Minor Child

To: Unknown Father of M.A., a male child born 9/14/16 in Catawba County, North Carolina to Chelsea Icard, the Respondent Mother of said child;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to Terminate the Parental Rights of Unknown Father of the above-listed minor child, and Chesea Icard, Mother of the above-listed minor child, has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Father and Chelsea Icard. You are directed to file an answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court on the petition and relief specified above will be sought.

If you are indigent and are not represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel.

Notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1101.1 will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of any answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is received. The hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be held on the same day. You may attend either of these hearings or both.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

Karen M. Haines

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)352-7560

N.C. Bar No.: 30621

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

dec30-20c

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2014 Chevy G3500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Monday January 11, 2021, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on January 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service Office Building on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Doug Gillispie

Director Public Services

dec16-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gene Edward Holland, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of December, 2020.

TERRI B. HOLLAND

2274 Old Conover Startown Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

dec30-20p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc. will hold a public hearing for Alexander County via Facebook Live on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. This hearing will allow citizens to express views and proposals and allow citizen participation on substantive amendments to the Community Services Block Grant program funding proposal to be filed on January 15, 2021 with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services (Economic and Family Services) pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401. For questions related to this hearing, please contact I-CARE, Inc. at 704-872-8141 or at [email protected]

dec16-20c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Benjamin W. Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

AMY W. FRONEBERGER

4617 21st St. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

dec30-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Wayne Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of November, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WALKER

417 Florence Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

dec23-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frederick Lee Fitzwater, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2020.

MICHAEL DYLAN McCAULEY

1033 Kirby Lackey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec23-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Daniel Keith Ballew, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of February, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of November, 2020.

ELIJAH JODANIEL BALLEW

3854 Germantown Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

administrator

dec16-20p