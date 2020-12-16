Millersville Road set to reopen this Friday

DOT provides update on closed roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has provided an update on the roads that are closed due to flooding on November 12 in Alexander County. According to Jason Willis, Staff Maintenance Engineer for Division 12, the total damage is estimated at $5.7 million with a total of 28 sites that required repairs.

Willis said that work is almost complete on the Millersville Road project, near NC Hwy. 16 South and Nester Road. Millersville Road is scheduled to reopen this Friday afternoon, December 18.

Below is the latest update as of December 16, 2020, on the status of roads that are closed in Alexander County:

Alexander Bridge #3 on Cheatham Ford Road (washed out at bridge end bent) – bid open; project to be awarded pending bid review this week

7858 Cheatham Ford Road (closed at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Millersville Road @ NC Hwy. 16 South (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – repair currently underway via state forces and contractor; road scheduled to open by close of business on Friday, December 18

Nester Road @ Millersville Road (total roadway washout at bridge location) – repair currently underway via state forces and contractor; road scheduled to open by close of business on Friday, December 18

2535 Rocky Springs Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – contract pre-bid meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 17 for pipe replacement

Macedonia Church Road @ Glade Creek (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – contract pre-bid meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 17 for pipe replacement

958 Sulphur Springs Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

Rocky Face Church Road at Pressley Court (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – will be let to contract in the near future for replacement

1949 Berea Church Quincy Road (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – bid open; project to be awarded pending bid review this week

591 Berea Church Quincy Road (total roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – bid open; project to be awarded pending bid review this week

Old Wilkesboro Road @ Jaycee Park Loop (total roadway washout at bridge pipe location) – utility conflict being addressed with utility contractor in order to proceed with contract pipe replacement

Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek (washout at bridge pipe location) – currently under contract for pipe replacement

1069 Lackey Mountain Road (roadway washout at 48” maintenance pipe location) – will be let to contract in the near future for replacement

Smith Grove Church Road (total washout of 48” maintenance pipe) – will be let to contract in the future for replacement

Jud Smith Road @ Marlowe Road (48” maintenance pipe is undermined making the road unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – will be let to contract in the future for replacement

Sloan Road (washout of 30” maintenance pipe and roadway is undermined and unsafe to pass; road closed and detoured) – bid open; project to be awarded pending bid review this week

View a map of the closed roads at https://drivenc.gov/?type=event&id=160. Type in Alexander County at the top of the webpage to see local results.

As for Liledoun Road, which has been closed since June 2019, Willis said the contractor continues to work diligently to complete the project and is on track to have the road opened on stone by January 9, 2021. The paving of Liledoun Road will follow around the end of March or sooner, as weather and temperatures allow.