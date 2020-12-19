Ella Mae Rhodes Nichols, 84, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on Thursday, May 28, 1936, in Wilkes County, to the late Smith Isaac and Zilla Ella Cole Rhodes. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she had been active in the mission work of the Church. She served on the Board of Directors of United Christian Missions. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the NC Baptist Foundation.

She and husband, Mailon “Nick” Nichols, were blessed with a philanthropic nature and made donations to many worthy causes including Gardner Webb University, Nichols Assembly Hall in the Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center at Lenoir Rhyne University, Baptist Childrens Home, Antioch Baptist Church (especially the Golf Tournament), the Gym at Old Hickory Mill, Safe Harbor, and other mission-minded causes.

She had been a member of the Extension Homemakers Association, where she held numerous offices both in the County and in the State Chapters. She enjoyed playing golf, flower gardening, and traveling. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Mailon “Nick” Deforest Nichols; their son, Kenneth Forrest Nichols; a brother, James “Jimmy” Rhodes; and seven sisters, Sadie Rhodes Kanupp, Toyce Rhodes Tye, Claire Rhodes Bridges, Beulah “Jackie” Rhodes McFarland, Faye Rhodes Crutchfield, Lena “Billie” Rhodes Pearson, and Judy Rhodes McGee.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Victoria “Vickie” Nichols Livingston and Ron of Hickory; granddaughter, Phoebe Nicole Livingston of Hickory; grandson and wife, Elijah Cole Nichols and Kayla of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Rylan Elisha Nichols and Kennedy Rae Nichols of Hickory; a brother, Thomas “Tommy” Rhodes of North Wilkesboro; a sister, Velma Rhodes Triplette of North Wilkesboro; a number of nieces and nephews; and Ella’s Angels, her caregivers, Brandi Lingle, Katie Lail, Dawn Williams, Barbara Hallman, and Shelby Hubbard.

Mrs. Nichols will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service during regular business hours on Tuesday, December 22. The funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church, where the family requests and the church requires that masks and social distancing be the order of the day. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mark Morris, Rev. Eric Lane, Rev. David Webb, and Elijah Nichols. For those who wish to remain in their cars at the church, the Antioch Radio Frequency 90.9 FM will be available during the service. A private graveside service will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery for immediate family only.

Memorials may be donated to United Christian Missions, PO Box 1038, Boiling Springs, NC 28017 or through the website, www.unitedchristianmissions.org.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

