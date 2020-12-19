Frances T. Smith, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home.

Frances was born February 25, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Fred Treadway and Minnie Tedder Dingler.

She was a CNA and worked for Shady Rest Home for a number of years. She was of the Baptist faith. Frances enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and her flowers. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Marvin Smith; her son, Melvin Smith; her sisters, Betty Sue Tilley, Louise Shoemake, Effie Jean Cline, and Barbara Dolinger; and her brother, James Treadway.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Melissa Lafon (Rickey), Melinda Boling (Eddie), and Renee Bortz (John), all of Taylorsville; her son, Mark Smith (Teresa) of Taylorsville; 13 grandchildren, Corey Lafon, Justin Lafon, Jordan Lafon, Alicia Parsons, Jason Smith, Stephanie Fox, Salena Smith, Chasity Fox, John Bortz III, Makayla Bortz, Michelle Lyndsay, Randall Brown, and Andy Smith; 21 great-grandchildren; her sister, Georgia Teague (Dewhitt) of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

