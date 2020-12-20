Greyson Joseph Osborne, 8, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

He was born on January 9, 2012, the son of Abigail Louise Osborne and the late Samuel Christopher Saunders. Greyson was an energetic young boy with a great imagination and was an all-around typical boy who loved to get into everything.

He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was climbing trees, riding motorcycles, or playing sports. He loved to play baseball, basketball, and football. Greyson also enjoyed watching westerns with his great-grandpa.

He attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church, Taylorsville Church of God, and Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. Greyson had a spirit that made everyone love him. He will truly be missed, but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents and great-great-uncle, Claude Oliver.

Those left to cherish his memory, along with his mother, include his step-father, Roger Mays; sister, Lyla Mae; brother, Garrett Mays; grandfather, Anthony Wayne Osborne; grandmother, Patsy Sharpe; great-grandparents, Jim and Faye Osborne; along with a number of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and special friends, especially Brody Brown, Mason Sharpe, and Briar Hatton.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Greyson will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Jennings Building at East Taylorsville Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Steele, Pastor Mark Albertino, Rev. Gary Lawrence, and Joe Tipton, Jr. officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Mason, Dylan and Anthony Sharpe, and Roger Mays. Honorary Pallbearer will be Brody Brown.

Memorials may be sent to Alexander County Recreation Department at 151 West Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.