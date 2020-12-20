Paula Kay Speights Benton, 58, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born Tuesday, December 4, 1962, in Robinson County, to the late Ervin Speights and Ella Frances Beaney Speights.

Paula leaves to cherish her memory a son, Roger Benton of Illinois; and two daughters, Alicia Benton and Leslie Cummings, both of Statesville.

There are no formal arrangements at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Paula Benton.