A special message from Cooper Southern Properties

Dear friends and clients,

Marshall and I have had the honor of helping the wonderful people of Alexander County with their real estate needs for the last seventeen years and it has been a pleasure. This has been a wonderful area to live, work and raise our daughter because it still has the small-town charm, easy pace and qualities that more and more people are searching for. We would like to thank you so much for choosing us as your number one real estate business through The Taylorsville Times Reader’s Choice Award for the last seven years. We are very appreciative of this honor and the trust you have put in us over the years.

Marshall and I genuinely love our foothills community but we also love the Carolina coast. We have always had a little dream of someday living in a small coastal town with all the outdoor activities and charm that those kinds of areas can offer as well. Marshall was born on the coast and started school there. He and Paige have always loved the beach and that has rubbed off on this mountain girl as well, so we have decided to give it a shot.

Cooper Southern Properties will soon be relocating to the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach and opening a new office there. We will be offering our same reliable service to those in that area as well as to any of our friends and clients here that may be considering a second home or retirement area at the beach. Our website www.CooperSouthernProperties.com and our cell phone numbers (828-217-5812 Marissa & 828-312-1673 Marshall) will not change so you will be able to stay in touch with us and what we have to offer from our new location. Sam Davis has worked with us for the last nine years and has been a wonderful asset to our company. Sam will be purchasing and taking over our current office building as “Sam Davis Properties” and will continue to provide the same quality service that you have known. His website will be www.SamDavisProperties.com and his cell phone and current office phone numbers will remain the same. Sam Davis is a great guy, a hard worker, and we have total confidence that his real estate success will continue to grow. We wish him all our best.

Marshall and I look forward to visiting and maintaining our friendships here and hope that you will contact us when visiting the beach or if we can help you with any real estate interest you may have in our new area. Don’t hesitate to call! We are excited about our new adventure and hope that you will keep us in mind as we start this journey.

Thanks again,

Marissa Cooper Winstead & Marshall Winstead