Blain “Blackjack” George Hall, 77, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on March 19, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late George Blain Hall and Clara Starnes Hall. Blain was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. He thoroughly enjoyed racing, working on cars, and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Hall; grandsons, Bradly Dills and Timmy Shawn Truesdale; and son-in-law, Robert Dills.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Lail Hall of the home; son, Randy Hall; daughters, Wanda Hall and Tim Truesdale, Rita Hall and fiancé Bryan Davis, and Lisa Hall Fraser and husband Cameron Fraser; grandson, Dale Hall; granddaughters, Chloe Hall, Kallie Davis, Ansley Davis, Amber Fraser and wife Araceli Cisneros, Heaven Fraser and fiancé Justin Garre, and Christina Dills; sisters, Sue Hall Fox and husband Ronald Fox, Kathie Hall Frye and husband Randy Frye, and Janie Hall Bowman and husband Anthony Bowman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; special racing buddies, Jerry Fox and Roger Starnes; and yard sale buddy, Jimmy Moore.

Visitation for Blain will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, December 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.; and Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Andrew Thompson will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers will include: Randy Hall, Eric Boliek, Dennis Setzer, Mike Gull, Doug Boliek, and Bill Greene.

Honorary Pallbearers will include: Jerry Fox, Roger Starnes, Glenn Hoke, and Jimmy Moore.

