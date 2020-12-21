Boy, shot with BB gun, dies Dec. 20

A boy in Alexander County has died following an accidental shooting with a BB gun.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County EMS were dispatched to a home in the Stony Point Community because a child was shot by a BB gun, stated Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an 8 year old boy was struck in the chest with a single shot from a BB or pellet gun. The child was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Bowman said the boy was evaluated at Iredell and was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s hospital in Winston-Salem. During transport, the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davie Medical Center. The boy died from his injuries at Davie Medical Center. His name has not been released.

The initial findings from the investigation appear to indicate that the injury was accidental. The accidental shooting occurred when two juveniles, age 8 and age 7, were shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets near the family home.

The investigation is continuing and no other information is being released as yet, said Bowman.