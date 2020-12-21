Charles E. “Chuck” Copeland, 83, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Charles was born April 19, 1937, in Brady, Texas, the son of the late Charles Emmit Copeland and Lola Frances Brock Copeland.

He was a US Air Force veteran and was a member of Liledoun Road Church of Christ. He had worked as a Research Analyst for the United States Government and had retired from White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. He was an avid horticultural enthusiast and his hobby was anything technology related.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Turk.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 47 years, Ester Ugalde Copeland; daughters, Frances E. Horvath of Salisbury, Marina E. Johnston (Len Smith) of Hamptonville, and Kathy Lindquist (Terry) of Taylorsville; son, James H. Johnston (Lisa) of Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Carla Horvath, Natalie Horvath, Noah Lindquist, Leslie Guillen, Angelina Johnston, Rebecca Bonagura (Joey), Alexandra Johnston, Christian Arzate, and Jacob Johnston (LeeAnn); three great-grandchildren, Remi, Jack, and Oliver, and one on the way; brothers, James Copeland of Texas, and Jerry Copeland (Kathleen) of South Carolina; brother-in-law, Donald Turk; niece, Jean; nephew, Chase; and a furry friend, Thomas.

Services to be held at Liledoun Church of Christ at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; and Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Charles E. Copeland.