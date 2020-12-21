Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales of mixed beverages

On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order authorizing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption. This Order is effective December 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm through January 31, 2021.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” said Governor Cooper. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Under this Order, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery. These businesses, delivery service providers that contract with these businesses, and purchasers of mixed beverages to-go must follow the restrictions in the Order and any additional restrictions and guidance established by the ABC Commission.

The Modified Stay at Home Order remains in effect and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must still cease at 9 pm. Businesses subject to the Order may continue to sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes and in accordance with other applicable laws and regulations.

The Council of State concurred with this Order.

Read the Executive Order at: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO183-Mixed-Beverages.pdf

Read answers to Frequently Asked Questions about this order at: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-183-FAQ.pdf