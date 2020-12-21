Waitsel Wilson Wike, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Wilkes Medical Center.

He was born on December 27, 1926, in Alexander County, to the late Vermon Wike and Lola Kerley Wike. Waitsel enjoyed his time tending to his apple farm. He also cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He had a love for music as well as for his church, Mt. Hebron Baptist, where he was a lifetime member.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Barnes Wike, as well as one brother and three sisters.

Survivors include his son, Steve Wike and wife Suzan; his son, David Wike; his daughter, Katherine Chapman and husband Keith; his daughter, Nancy Hendren and husband Danny; his daughter, Leigh Milstead and husband Richard; along with his brother, Jonie Wike. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Waitsel will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, December 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., and on Saturday, December, 26, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiants will be Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Andrew Sharpe.

Pallbearers will be: Codey Hendren, Stephen Walker, Kyle Wike, Jon Hendren, Aaron Wike, and Wesley Milstead.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon International at Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and Samaritan’s Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; and Mt. Hebron Baptist Church at 17 Mt. Hebron Church Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions will apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

