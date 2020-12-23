LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VARIANCE CASE 21-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, January 7th, 2021, at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Variance Case 21-1. This variance request is for Lot 11 of the Harbortown subdivision.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

dec30-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Rosie Best Honeycutt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

RONALD THOMAS HONEYCUTT, SR.

257 E. Duncan Hill Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan13-21p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON VARIANCE CASE 21-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Variance Case 21-2. This variance request is for Lot 12 of the Harbortown subdivision.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

dec30-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #21-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 7pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave.) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #21-1.

Rezoning Application #21-1 for 3.09 acres owned by Ashely Brooke Property Group LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3715-77-0964). The applicant, Greg Kiziah, is requesting a rezoning of the property from H-C (Highway Commercial) to RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

dec30-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on January 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, North Carolina. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a proposed ordinance designating the Lucas Mansion, located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, NC 28636, as a historic landmark in Alexander County.

The proposed ordinance is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration Office (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

dec30-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Horace McCall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before March 16, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

Jane Mebane McCall

Executor

312 Lake Forest Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jason White

Attorney for the Estate

SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

jan6-21c

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

19 JT 42

State of North Carolina

County of Alexander

IN THE MATTER OF: M.A., Minor Child

To: Unknown Father of M.A., a male child born 9/14/16 in Catawba County, North Carolina to Chelsea Icard, the Respondent Mother of said child;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to Terminate the Parental Rights of Unknown Father of the above-listed minor child, and Chesea Icard, Mother of the above-listed minor child, has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of the Unknown Father and Chelsea Icard. You are directed to file an answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court on the petition and relief specified above will be sought.

If you are indigent and are not represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel.

Notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1101.1 will be mailed by the petitioner upon filing of any answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is received. The hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be held on the same day. You may attend either of these hearings or both.

This the 16th day of December, 2020.

Karen M. Haines

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)352-7560

N.C. Bar No.: 30621

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

dec30-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gene Edward Holland, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of December, 2020.

TERRI B. HOLLAND

2274 Old Conover Startown Rd.

Newton, NC 28658

executor

dec30-20p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Benjamin W. Hines, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of December, 2020.

AMY W. FRONEBERGER

4617 21st St. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

dec30-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of James Wayne Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of November, 2020.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE WALKER

417 Florence Circle

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

dec23-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frederick Lee Fitzwater, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of November, 2020.

MICHAEL DYLAN McCAULEY

1033 Kirby Lackey Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

dec23-20p