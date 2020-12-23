Teen suffers burns, home damaged by fire Dec. 22

A house fire has ruined a home and injured a teenager in the Ellendale area on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Ellendale Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief David White said a structure fire was reported Tuesday morning at 1249 Caldwell Pond Road, and his department was dispatched at 9:09 a.m.

Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal, said that Ellendale, Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Hiddenite, and Little River fire departments responded, along with Alexander Rescue Squad, Alexander Fire Marshal’s Office, and members of Alexander Sheriff’s Office. The fire was under control by 9:45 a.m.

A 13 year old boy was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center due to burns, said Earle.

The boy’s sister made it out of the home safely, along with the family’s pets, Earle stated. Names of the occupants weren’t available by press time Dec. 23.

White said the home was declared unlivable. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of fire is under investigation.