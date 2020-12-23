White Christmas is possible in some areas of NC
It will certainly be cold on Christmas Day, 2020, although there are no guarantees of snow in Alexander County, as shown in the predictions below:
National Weather Service forecast for Taylorsville
Christmas Eve — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 1pm. High near 59. South wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night — Rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Christmas Day — Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts to 21 mph.
Christmas Night — Mostly clear, low around 20.
Forecast for Boone
Christmas Eve — Rain showers before 5pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday Night — Snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Christmas Day — Scattered flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.