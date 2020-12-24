Rev. Donald “Don” Wayne Ingle, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center and is now rejoicing in his heavenly home with His Lord and Savior.

He was born on April 15, 1939 to the late Javan Beech and Nettie Freeze Ingle. He pastored at Kinza Memorial Baptist Church, Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, and Union Grove Baptist Church. He also served as an Interim Pastor for 15 other churches. He served as Chaplain for Grace Chapel Fire Department, the NC Highway Patrol, and Frye Hospital.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Rodney Ingle; daughter, Amy Hall; and sister, Joyce Allman.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family will have a private graveside service at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to your Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

