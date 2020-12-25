Arthur Donald Millsaps, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born on July 13, 1945 the son of the late Roy Ray and Eloise Bunton Millsaps. During his career, Arthur worked at Broyhill Furniture for 46 years. He enjoyed hunting and working on the racing pit crew.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Ray Millsaps.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Angie Meadows and husband Ronnie, and Tina Smith and husband Rick; and grandchildren, Brittany Meadows and Shayanna Smith.

There are no funeral arrangements planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at 4600 Park Rd, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

