Melba Haynes Currie, 96, of Charlotte, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home.

Melba was born October 12, 1924, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Roy and Nora Haynes.

She had owned and operated a daycare during her working career, was a former member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Alexander County, and was a current member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her time with her family and loved to crochet. Melba was a former member of the Eastern Star. She was very religious and loved her Savior most of all.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ellis Currie, Sr.; and two sons, Lawrence Currie, Jr. and Roy Currie.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include son, Gregory Currie (Ann) of Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Gerri Currie of Charlotte; grandchildren, Heath Currie, James Currie (Angel), Melanie Stone (Darin), Katie Sweatt (Matthew), and Christy Pope (Matt); great-grandchildren, Aiden Currie, Taylor Currie, Ryan Stone, Caroline Stone, Sarah Stone, Luke Stone, Sean Pope, and Seth Pope; and sisters, Jo Ann Naylor-Adair of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Mary Hatcher of Richmond, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon, January 2, 2021 in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Homer Murdock will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Please follow the Covid-19 guidelines for the services.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.

