Carolyn Brinkley Matheson, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Carolyn was born July 3, 1927, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charlie Brinkley and Stella Gwaltney Brinkley.

She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until declining health wouldn’t allow. She had worked in the furniture industry and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, canning, soap operas, and flowers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Earl Junior Matheson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Marie Brinkley, and Lynn and Pat Brinkley; and sister and brother-in-law, Lorene and Boone Icenhour.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include son, Michael Matheson and wife Karen; sister, Katherine Hagwood of Virginia Beach, Virginia; granddaughter, Nicole Simerly and husband Jamie; great-grandchildren, Caleb Simerly and Hannah Simerly; step-grandchildren, Phil Mundy, and Brad Mundy and wife Liz of Hickory; step-great-grandchildren, Sarah Mundy, Zach Mundy, Ella Mundy, and Axel Mundy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dan Spears and Rev. Jamie Simerly will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

The family wants to thank Valley Nursing Center for the loving care they gave to Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 63 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Carolyn Brinkley Matheson.