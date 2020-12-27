Denise Dianne Drum, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Denise was born March 6, 1966, in Catawba County, the daughter of Linda Dianne Joyner Drum of Taylorsville and the late Glenn Eugene Drum.

She had worked as a Lab-technician for Family Care until becoming disabled and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Hiddenite. As a young girl, she loved to play sports, enjoyed crafts and painting. She loved people, had a big heart, and was always giving.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her friend, Sylvia Bryant.

Including her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory are her sisters, Tammy Drum Penley (Brian) of Taylorsville, and Angela Dawn Drum of Catawba County; nieces, Riley Penley and McKenzie Rhinehardt; close friend, Julie Wike; and a number of good friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Denise Dianne Drum.