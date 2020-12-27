Kathy Ann Starnes Drum, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born on September 27, 1958 the daughter of the late Bruce Richard and Elsie Mae Baker Starnes. During her career, Kathy worked at Precedent Furniture, a Division of Sherrills Furniture, and was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Betty Dyson and Sheila Brown; and brother, Sonny Starnes.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Kathy will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Shiloh Lutheran Church, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jason Sigmon officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

