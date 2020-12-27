Martha Little Halyburton, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

She was born on June 7, 1940 the daughter of the late Charlie and Pansy McAlpine Little. Martha was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church and loved to take care of children.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sonya Pearson, and brother, Wayne Little.

A graveside service for Martha will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery with Rev. Steve Watson officiating.

Memorials may be sent to PACE Homecare at 1915 Fairgrove Church Rd SE, Newton, NC 28658.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

